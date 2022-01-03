Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams to explore transfer options, could remain with Sooners

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams could be leaving Norman.

Williams, a five-star recruit who starred for the Sooners in 2021 as a true freshman, announced Monday that he will put his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Williams said remaining at Oklahoma is an option but he also plans to communicate with other schools.

“I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward,” Williams said. “According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process.”

Williams cited “recent changes” at Oklahoma as the impetus for this decision. Lincoln Riley, who recruited Williams to OU, left the Sooners after the regular season concluded to become the head coach at USC. Williams characterized Riley’s departure as “sudden” and said it was “really hard” for the team.

Below is Williams’ full message:

Williams was rated as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2021 by Rivals.com. He signed with Oklahoma and made his impact felt when he took over for a struggling Spencer Rattler against Texas back in Oct. 9.

Williams led a remarkable comeback against the rival Longhorns, throwing for 212 yards and two scores with 88 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 55-48 win. From there, he never let go of the starting role.

For the season, Williams threw for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 442 yards and six scores on the year. He will be the most sought-after player on the transfer market.

Though the Sooners' Big 12 title streak was snapped because of a loss to Oklahoma State in the regular season finale, they closed out the year with a win over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl last week. Bob Stoops served as interim head coach in Riley's absence.

Following Riley's departure, Oklahoma hired former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its new head coach. Venables was previously an assistant at Oklahoma from 1999 to 2011.