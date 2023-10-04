Oklahoma Mom Pleads Guilty After Daughter, 12, Gives Birth to Child of 24-Year-Old Man

Desiree Castaneda pleaded guilty to child neglect

An Oklahoma woman pleaded guilty to child neglect charges after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to the child of a 24-year-old man, online court records indicate.

Desiree Castaneda, 33, was arrested in July 2021 in Tulsa, two weeks after her daughter was brought to the hospital by Juan Miranda-Jara, who told authorities he was the baby’s biological father. At the time, police believed the girl’s family was aware of the sexual contact between the girl and Miranda-Jara.

"The family permitted the relationship, and there are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect," police said at the time.

The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16.

Miranda-Jara was charged with rape, while Castaneda was charged with child neglect and enabling child sexual abuse.

Miranda-Jara pleaded guilty in March 2022, while Castaneda entered her guilty plea on Sept. 20, court records indicate.

Castaneda was sentenced to 15 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender, courts records say. Miranda-Jara is currently serving a 20 year sentence.

At the time of Castaneda’s arrest, Tulsa police said the girl’s father is serving a 12 year sentence for first-degree rape unrelated to the case, according to authorities.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.





