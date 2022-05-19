The Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill that would ban abortion at conception, making it the most restrictive abortion ban in the country if it goes into effect.

There are exceptions in cases of saving the life of the mother, rape or incest.

The bill, HB 4327, which would go into effect immediately if signed by the governor, is modeled after a controversial Texas law that opens up providers and anyone who "aids and abets" an abortion to civil lawsuits.

PHOTO: FILE- Abortion-rights supporters rally at the State Capitol, on May 3, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Rape, incest and the health of the fetus or mother were once accepted reasons to obtain an abortion in even the most conservative Republican-led states. (Sue Ogrocki/AP, FILE)

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a similar six-week ban into law earlier this month.

Planned Parenthood has already said it plans to challenge the state's latest, more-restrictive abortion ban.

Oklahoma Legislature passes bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state originally appeared on abcnews.go.com