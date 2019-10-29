Oklahoma fan dies after suffering heart attack at Kansas State game

An Oklahoma fan died after suffering a heart attack while attending Saturday’s Sooners’ game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.

According to the Wichita Eagle, the man, who authorities did not identify other than saying he was in his mid-40s, went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter — around 11:25 a.m. local time. The game was slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

David Adams, the director of Riley County EMS, told the Eagle that paramedics were called after the man began experiencing chest pain.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The man, who was attending the game with friends and family, later collapsed and was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, where he later was pronounced dead. The hospital is across the street from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Authorities said the incident occurred during the first quarter of the game when Oklahoma held a 10-0 lead. Kansas State would later storm back and win 48-41, knocking the then-No. 5 Sooners from the ranks of the unbeaten.

OU (7-1) dropped to No. 10 in the rankings while Kansas State, previously unranked, is now No. 22. With the win, the Wildcats improved to 5-2 on the year.

An Oklahoma fan died after suffering a heart attack at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: