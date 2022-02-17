Oklahoma executes Gilbert Postelle days before trial challenging injection drugs

Oklahoma executed Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, on Thursday morning, for his role in a 2005 quadruple murder at an Oklahoma City trailer park.

The execution is the state’s fourth since October, and comes just over a week before a federal trial is set to start in a lawsuit accusing Oklahoma of using unconstitutionally cruel lethal injection drugs during executions.

Oklahoma previously had a six-year moratorium on executions after a series of botched killings, before resuming the practice last year.

Postelle admitted his role in the 2005 killings of James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle, and Amy Wright. When he was 18, Postelle, at the direction of his father Brad, helped attack the group, believing Swindle injured Brad in a motorcycle crash.

“I do understand that I’m guilty and I accept that,” he said at a clemency hearing in December, where his request for reprieve was denied. “There’s nothing more that I know to say to you all than I am truly sorry for what I’ve done to all these families.”

Postelle shot Wright and Alderson in the back with a rifle as they fled, and Swindle’s mother said she was unable to see her son’s body because it had been so badly damaged by bullets.

Justice advocates condemned the execution, and argued the state shouldn’t have killed Postelle, who had a learning disability, was abandoned by his mother as a child, and began abusing methamphetamine daily as a teenager.

“Only the morally ill execute the mentally ill, which is becoming commonplace in Oklahoma,” Reverend Don Heath, chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, said in a statement. “It diminishes the humanity in all of us.”

The execution is the latest controversy on the state’s death row, which has executed the most people per capita in modern US history.

Starting in 2014, the state botched three executions in short order, prompting a wholesale re-evaluation of the death penalty. At least temporarily.In April 2014, it took executioners 17 attempts to set an IV line on Clayton Lockett, who began moaning, groaning, and attempting to speak after he was supposed to be unconscious. Witnesses were ushered out and a curtain was pulled over the death chamber, where Lockett died of a heart attack. A 2015 autopsy revealed he had accidentally been given the wrong execution drug.

That same year, Charles Warner told onlookers “my body is on fire” during his execution in January, which mistakenly used the same wrong drug, potassium acetate, that had killed Lockett.

By September, Oklahoma was about to bungle a third killing, that of Richard Glossip, before then-governor Mary Fallin called off the execution at the least minute after she learned he too was about to be injected with the incorrect poison. Glossip came within two hours of death.

The state resumed executions last fall with the killing of John Marion Grant, who grew up in dire poverty and struggled with his mental health.

The 60-year-old writhed and vomited for minutes before dying, which critics say amounts to “torture.” The state of Oklahoma has said that Grant died without complication and all safety protocols were followed correctly in his execution.

Autopsy results released this month suggest Grant inhaled his own vomit and Oklahoma’s lethal injection drugs caused him to suffer a sudden pulmonary edema during his execution, a feeling experts have likened to waterboarding.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.