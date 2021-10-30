Oklahoma to continue lethal injections after inmate vomits during execution

Oklahoma Correctional Institution SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Oklahoma's prison system director, Scott Crow, said Friday the state would not change its lethal injection protocols after the first person executed by Oklahoma since 2015 vomited and convulsed after receiving the first drug in the state's three-drug execution sequence.

Reporters who have witnessed previous executions said it was extremely rare for a condemned inmate to vomit during an execution, according to The New York Times. But Crow said the doctor who monitored John Marion Grant's execution told him it was "not a completely uncommon occurrence" for a person to vomit when given a sedative like the first drug in Oklahoma's execution protocol, says The Oklahoman.

Before last week, Oklahoma was under a capital punishment moratorium due to mistakes in previous executions.

You may also like

5 riotously funny cartoons about Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress charge

The scariest line in the English language

How Germany is beating COVID, and what America can learn