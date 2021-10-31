Oklahoma City visits Los Angeles following George's 42-point game

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (1-4, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Paul George scored 42 points in the Clippers' 111-92 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles finished 47-25 overall and 27-15 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Clippers gave up 107.8 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

Oklahoma City went 22-50 overall and 12-30 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second chance points and 38.5 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Keon Johnson: day to day (illness), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (left knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: day to day (back).

Thunder: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press