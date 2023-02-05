Oklahoma City visits Golden State after Gilgeous-Alexander's 42-point game

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-27, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-26, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces the Golden State Warriors after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points in the Thunder's 153-121 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors are 16-11 in conference games. Golden State is sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.2 rebounds. Kevon Looney leads the Warriors with 8.6 boards.

The Thunder have gone 12-15 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won 128-120 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 38 points, and Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 29.4 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole is shooting 44.2% and averaging 22.8 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Josh Giddey is averaging 16.2 points, eight rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 121.0 points, 44.6 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (leg), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Luguentz Dort: out (hamstring), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press