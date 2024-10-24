Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: How to watch tonight's NBA game

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, here's how to watch. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets will begin their 2024 NBA season at home in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two teams were the top two teams in the Western conference at the end of last season and they're both still predicted to dominate the conference this season. Their matchup will tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 24 from Ball Arena, Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

How to watch the Thunder vs. Nuggets game tonight:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, DirecTV and more

Thunder vs. Nuggets game time:

The OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets game tips off tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

Thunder vs. Nuggets game channel:

The Thunder vs. Nuggets game will air on TNT. Don't have that channel? You can stream NBA games that air live on TNT via HBO's Max with the B/R Sports add-on included free with all Max subscriptions (for now). You can also get TNT via a live TV streaming service such as DirecTV Stream or Hulu + Live TV. Here's how we recommend you watch the Knicks vs. Celtics game tonight.

How to watch NBA live or stream NBA games in 2024:

For the 2024 NBA season, you'll need access to TNT, ESPN, ABC, NBA TV and ESPN2. Plus, you may want access to your Local RSNs for locally broadcast games, and NBA League Pass for non-nationally broadcast, out-of-network games.

Watch ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, NBA TV DirecTV Choice DIRECTV has the channels you need to watch basketball games live, including ABC, ESPN, TNT, FOX Sports, NBA TV & 40+ regional sports networks, making it one of the most comprehensive places to watch the NBA. You can also add on a subscription NBA League Pass so you won't have to miss a single out-of-market game. After a free trial, packages start at $74.99/month. Try free at DirecTV

Stream live games on TNT Max + B/R Sports Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now it's got sports fans covered, too. For an unspecified limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That means you can watch live NBA games on TBS, TNT, and truTV, included in your Max subscription! $9.99/month at Max

2024 NBA season Week 1 schedule:

You can check out the full NBA season schedule (complete with which channel every game is airing on) here. Here's the game schedule for Week 1 of the 2024 NBA season.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 10:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: 7:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta)

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - Sun)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Philadelphia)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: 8:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte)

Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans: 8:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: 9:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, KJZZ)

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers: 10:00 p.m. ET (ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal)

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: 10:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: 7:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Boston)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: 10:00 p.m. ET (TNT, Altitude Sports)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: 10:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, NBC Sports California)

Friday, Oct. 25

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: 7:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - Florida)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: 7:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta)

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio)

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, MSG)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: 8:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, Space City Home Network)

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: 8:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago)

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: 9:30 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 10:00 p.m. ET (ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: 10:00 p.m. ET (Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network)

Saturday, Oct. 26

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets: 5:00 p.m. ET (NBA TV, Altitude)

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: 7:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte)

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: 7:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Boston)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: 7:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, Monumental Sports Network)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls: 8:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Oklahoma)

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: 8:00 p.m. ET (NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network - Florida)

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: 8:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - North)

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: 8:30 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, KENS)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: 10:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, Arizona's Family)

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 10:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet)

Sunday, Oct. 27

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers: 3:30 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: 6:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, Fanduel Sports Network - Wisconsin)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: 6:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 7:00 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma)

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors: 8:30 p.m. ET (NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area)

Every way to watch the 2024-2025 NBA season: