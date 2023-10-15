Oklahoma City Thunder 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

2023-24 will be a big year for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as the team has fast-tracked its rebuild and already boasts a very strong roster, even with its treasure trove of draft assets still as strong as ever.

Leading the way for the Thunder will be superstar Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the most creative bucket-getters in the NBA. His backcourt mate, Australian floor general Josh Giddey, is one of the flashiest playmakers in the league already and a strong rebounder for his position. Forward Jalen Williams is coming off a strong rookie year and looks to be next in line on the team as far as star potential.

All eyes will be on Chet Holmgren, though, the former No. 2 overall pick in 2022 who missed all of last season with a foot injury. If the floor-spacing, ball-handling big man plays as well as expected, the 2023-24 Thunder could take the next step as a team.

Below, the 2023-24 Oklahoma City Thunder depth chart: starters and backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype