Oklahoma City takes on Los Angeles after Davis' 42-point game

Oklahoma City Thunder (41-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (51-15, first in the Western Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Oklahoma City Thunder after Anthony Davis scored 42 points in the Lakers' 116-108 victory against the Jazz.

The Lakers have gone 35-7 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles has a 35-15 record when allowing over 100 points.

The Thunder have gone 26-16 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference allowing just 108.3 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Lakers won the last matchup between these two squads 125-110 on Jan. 11. Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 50.7% and averaging 26.8 points. LeBron James is averaging 22.7 points and 8.4 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 19.4 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Chris Paul is averaging 18.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 108.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points on 42.6% shooting.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 40.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle), Rajon Rondo: out (thumb).

Thunder: Mike Muscala: day to day (concussion), Terrance Ferguson: out (leg), Dennis Schroder: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press