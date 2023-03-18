Oklahoma City puts home win streak on the line against Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (38-32, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36, ninth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Phoenix trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Thunder are 20-23 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City is 19-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Suns are 24-17 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA giving up only 111.4 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 132-101 in the last matchup on March 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.3 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Chris Paul is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist).

Suns: Landry Shamet: out (foot), Kevin Durant: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press