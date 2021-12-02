Oklahoma City plays Memphis on 4-game road slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-15, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (11-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -9.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the Thunder play Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 9-5 in conference play. Memphis averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Thunder are 6-8 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City gives up 106.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 17.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 98.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back), Ziaire Williams: day to day (knee), Ja Morant: out (knee).

Thunder: Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Kenrich Williams: out (ankle), Derrick Favors: out (illness), Josh Giddey: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

