Oklahoma City hosts Milwaukee after Wiggins' 41-point performance

Milwaukee Bucks (26-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (38-9, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -10; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts the Milwaukee Bucks after Aaron Wiggins scored 41 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 144-110 win against the Sacramento Kings.

The Thunder have gone 21-3 in home games. Oklahoma City is 32-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Bucks are 9-13 in road games. Milwaukee is 3-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunder's 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Bucks allow. The Bucks are shooting 48.4% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 43.1% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.3 points and 7.3 assists for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.8 points and 13.0 rebounds while shooting 64.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 122.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 122.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Alex Caruso: day to day (ankle), Jalen Williams: day to day (wrist), Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Cason Wallace: day to day (shoulder), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Ajay Mitchell: out (toe).

Bucks: Bobby Portis: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hip), Damian Lillard: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press