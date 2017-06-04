Oklahoma beats Oregon 4-2 to reach softball title series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Shay Knighten singled in two runs in the fifth inning to help defending champion Oklahoma beat Oregon 4-2 on Sunday in the Women's College World Series semifinals.

The Sooners (59-9) will play top-seeded Florida on Monday night to start the best-of-three championship series. The teams have combined to win the past four national titles, but are meeting for the first time in championship.

Paige Parker (26-5) earned the win, and Paige Lowary got the save.

Danica Mercado's two-run homer in the top of the fifth put the Ducks (54-8) up 2-0. It was her fifth homer of the season.

Oregon's Megan Kleist (21-4), who earned a win and a save in elimination games Saturday, took a shutout into the fifth before unraveling. After Knighten's hit in the bottom of the fifth, Nicole Pendley followed with a double to score Knighten and chase Kleist.