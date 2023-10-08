Oklahoma is among teams moving up in top 10, while Texas tumbles in US LBM Coaches Poll

A Red River upset and another close call for Southern California produced the most notable changes near the top of the US LBM Coaches Poll. But once again, the top three teams remain the same.

Georgia turned in its most impressive performance of the season thus far in dispatching previously unbeaten Kentucky and easily retains the top spot. The Bulldogs were voted first on all but three of the 64 coaches’ ballots this week. Michigan, which dominated start to finish at Minnesota, remains second No. 3 Ohio State was challenged early but took charge in the second half against Maryland, a performance deemed strong enough for the Buckeyes to retain a pair of first-place votes.

Florida State is back up to No. 4 after handling Virginia Tech. Penn State vaults into the fifth spot, giving the Big Ten three top five teams. The final No. 1 nod went to Washington, which is now the highest ranked Pac-12 squad at No. 6 on the eve of next week’s showdown with No. 8 Oregon. USC survived its late-night contest with Arizona in triple overtime but slips a couple positions to No. 9.

Oklahoma jumps five places to No. 7 after taking down then-No. 4 Texas. It’s the first top-10 appearance of the season for the Sooners, while the Longhorns fall to No. 11 behind Alabama – yes, the same Alabama team they beat in Tuscaloosa in Week 2.

TOP 25: Complete US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 6

HIGHS AND LOWS: Week 6 winners and losers in college football

The biggest mover forward this week is Louisville. The Cardinals fly up 10 places to No. 15 after upending Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish take a corresponding 10-position tumble to No. 21.

No. 22 UCLA and No. 24 Kansas rejoin the poll after victories. No. 23 Kentucky and No. 25 Missouri stay ranked after losing for the first time.

Miami (Fla.) and Fresno State weren’t as fortunate as the week’s only dropouts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coaches Poll: Oklahoma surges into top 10, while Texas tumbles