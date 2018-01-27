Oklahoma-Alabama features intriguing guard matchup

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Oklahoma point guard Trae Young is trying not to get too wrapped up in the hype surrounding Saturday's game at Alabama.

"I'm not going to get caught up in the one-on-one battle," Young said. "It's a team sport and team game but they have a lot of good individuals."

But there are two players the 50-plus NBA executives who are credentialed for the game will be laser-focused on -- Young and his Alabama counterpart Collin Sexton.

They were two of the highest-profile point guards in the 2017 recruiting class, and while Young's status has skyrocketed as the nation's leader in scoring and assists while helping the Sooners (15-4) to a No. 12 ranking, Sexton has lived up to his billing as well, averaging 18.5 points.

The teams are playing as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Young has had a few matchups like this already. He outdueled Wichita State's Landry Shamet in mid-December, struggled under the withering defense of West Virginia's Jevon Carter on the road in early January and then transformed his game to help Oklahoma knock off Devonte' Graham and No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday.

When the schedule for the challenge was released, there was some disappointment that the Sooners weren't matched up with Missouri and Michael Porter Jr. -- one of Young's closest friends and another player expected to be among the top picks in this summer's NBA Draft.

But Porter's season was cut short due to injury, and the matchup has worked out perfectly to showcase two of the nation's best point guards.

While Young, who is averaging 30.3 points and 9.6 assists, might try to down play the individual matchup, Alabama coach Avery Johnson said the meeting is good for college basketball.

"Those guys, man, they're pretty dynamic with the basketball and foot speed and both of them shoot the ball really well," Johnson said. "Collin is very competitive on the defensive end also, and we think he's an outstanding two-way player and obviously playing against a guy that we know can get 50 points in a game."