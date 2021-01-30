Okay, So Now I Get Why This Viral Amazon Coat Is Oprah’s Favorite
Erin Glover/InStyle.com
I've lived on both the Upper East Side and in ice-cold Minnesota, and that combo makes me the perfect person for the Amazon coat. Yes, you know which one I'm talking about.
It was just a few months ago that I caved and decided to press "add to cart" on the coat everyone had been talking about for, at this point, years. I was propelled to do so because I was staying with my family in Minnesota during the start of winter — with most of my coat collection holed up in my Upper East Side apartment (the ground-zero neighborhood of the famous Amazon coat) — and I'd had enough of wearing subpar jackets that didn't keep me warm for longer than five minutes.
RELATED: The Tube of Mascara Is Better Than Falsies — and Now My Mom and Sister Are Hooked, Too
The Orolay Thickened Down Jacket has been a hit for years, which is one reason I felt confident in my decision to purchase it. It has more than 10,500 five-star reviews (damn), not to mention it earned a spot on Oprah's coveted Favorite Things list in 2019. If it's good enough for Oprah, it's probably good enough for me, I thought. And boy, I was right.
Shop now: $150 (Originally $247); amazon.com
The coat Oprah once called her favorite is the coat I now call my favorite. My sister and dad are probably so sick of hearing me talk about it, because whenever we go on our afternoon walks, I'll reach for my big, bright red Orolay coat and say "I am so warm," even when my weather app reads 15 degrees. I'm not so sure they can say the same thing, but I still won't stop my boasting just yet.
The Orolay coat is clearly warm. When I put it on, it's like receiving a big bear hug, and I feel totally sheltered from everything. It's certainly on the bigger, puffier side, but I honestly wouldn't want it any other way because there's a thick barrier between me and the frigid outside air.
Another huge plus? This coat doesn't skimp on pockets. I've owned my fair share of jackets that have the usual two side slits (which aren't super secure, mind you), and I've even had some without any at all, and I'm never opting for either again. The Orolay coat has not two, not four, but six massive pockets that securely snap shut and hold everything I could need on a walk or grocery run. I drop my iPhone 11 in one pocket along with my wallet and keys, I put my mittens and hat in another, and some I use to hold my snacks because I'll never know when I need them on the road.
Shop now: $150 (Originally $247); amazon.com
Another detail I love? It has zippers along the bottom side seams, which means I can change up the silhouette as I please. I love my outerwear loose and oversized, so I keep them completely unzipped, but just having the option for a tighter fit at the hem is a huge bonus.
In her 2019 Favorite Things announcement, Oprah explained that this coat is "flattering, warm, comes in sizes up to 5X, has adjustable side zips, and costs way less than it appears." Amazon shoppers rave that it's "super warm," "well made," and "a compliment magnet." After trying it out myself, I couldn't agree more. I'm absolutely hooked, and I'm this close to adding another Orolay style to my cart.
Shop the editor- and Oprah-approved coat on sale on Amazon for $150 — a steal for outerwear that's this good.