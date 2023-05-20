Okawville, Freeburg capture regional championships while Red Bud loses in title game

The IHSA softball postseason is currently taking place.

Here are the latest results from regional championship games involving metro-east teams.

Class 1A

New Athens Regional

Okawville edged Carlyle 8-7 in eight innings Friday, May 19, to capture the regional crown

The Rockets improved to 13-11, while the Indians finished at 18-8.

Okawville now advances to the Hardin Calhoun Sectional and will face the winner of the Greenfield Regional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Marissa Regional

1 p.m. Saturday, May 20 (regional championship): (2) Valmeyer (16-2) vs. (5) Odin (Coop) (19-6)

The winner advances to the Hardin Calhoun Sectional and will face the winner of the Carrollton Regional at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

*****

Class 2A

Red Bud Regional

Top-seeded Carterville outlasted No. 4 seed Red Bud 8-6 to capture the regional crown Friday, May 19.

The Lions now advance to the Pinckneyville Sectional and will face the winner of the Benton Regional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Carterville improved to 27-4-1 while the Musketeers finished 26-9.

Althoff Catholic Regional

Top-seeded Freeburg eased to a regional championship victory Friday, May 19, downing fifth-seeded Breese Central 6-0

The Midgets now advance to their own sectional at Freeburg High School and will face the winner of the Greenville Regional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Freeburg — which defeated the Cougars 12-1 and 10-0 in Cahokia Conference action this season — improved to 31-1. Breese Central finished at 12-16.

The Midgets have now won 31-consecutive games since losing their season opener.

Roxana Regional