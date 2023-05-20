Okawville, Freeburg capture regional championships while Red Bud loses in title game

Garen Vartanian
·2 min read
Provided

The IHSA softball postseason is currently taking place.

Here are the latest results from regional championship games involving metro-east teams.

Class 1A

New Athens Regional

Okawville edged Carlyle 8-7 in eight innings Friday, May 19, to capture the regional crown

The Rockets improved to 13-11, while the Indians finished at 18-8.

Okawville now advances to the Hardin Calhoun Sectional and will face the winner of the Greenfield Regional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Marissa Regional

  • 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20 (regional championship): (2) Valmeyer (16-2) vs. (5) Odin (Coop) (19-6)

  • The winner advances to the Hardin Calhoun Sectional and will face the winner of the Carrollton Regional at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

*****

Class 2A

Red Bud Regional

Top-seeded Carterville outlasted No. 4 seed Red Bud 8-6 to capture the regional crown Friday, May 19.

The Lions now advance to the Pinckneyville Sectional and will face the winner of the Benton Regional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Carterville improved to 27-4-1 while the Musketeers finished 26-9.

Althoff Catholic Regional

Top-seeded Freeburg eased to a regional championship victory Friday, May 19, downing fifth-seeded Breese Central 6-0

The Midgets now advance to their own sectional at Freeburg High School and will face the winner of the Greenville Regional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Freeburg — which defeated the Cougars 12-1 and 10-0 in Cahokia Conference action this season — improved to 31-1. Breese Central finished at 12-16.

The Midgets have now won 31-consecutive games since losing their season opener.

Roxana Regional

  • 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20 (regional championship): (2) Mater Dei Catholic (21-5) vs. (3) Columbia (17-11)

  • The winner advances to the Freeburg Sectional and will face the winner of the Flora Regional at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.