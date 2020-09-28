Is It OK To Record Your Therapy Sessions?

There are benefits and downsides to recording your therapy sessions.

People who go to therapy have a variety of methods for processing and implementing the lessons they learn from their discussions with mental health professionals.

One approach that has gained traction is recording therapy sessions and then listening back to them later. It’s difficult to recall everything that’s said during an appointment, so some people believe listening to a recording aids their memory and allows them to process more of the discussion. For others, the listening process is therapeutic in itself and can provide a sense of calm in moments of panic or uncertainty outside of sessions.

While there are have been some studies into this technique, professionals aren’t necessarily in agreement on the benefits and drawbacks. Some are also concerned that modern technology and circumstances can allow clients to covertly record their sessions without the counselor’s knowledge.

HuffPost asked therapists for their thoughts on the practice ― the pros, cons and other considerations. (While the comments they shared are generally geared toward audio recordings, many can apply to video as well.)

Here’s what you should know about recording therapy sessions:

This is not a common practice ― but that could change

Every therapist HuffPost spoke to noted that recording therapy sessions is not a common practice for clients.

“Some clients may take notes, but recording is not something that happens a lot,” said Nicole M. Ward, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Los Angeles.

Brief notes can be helpful for behavior modification issues like breaking bad habits and adopting better ones. Some therapists offer their clients printouts illustrating relevant concepts as well.

“It is more common, if anyone is recording, for it to be the therapist,” Ward said. “Some therapists may record sessions, but that is with client knowledge and permission.”

Recorded sessions can be a training tool for therapists to review their work with clinical...

