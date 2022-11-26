Ok, This Is Not A Drill—Lululemon Leggings Are Legit 50% Off Right Now

preparing for workout
These Lululemon Leggings Are Actually 50% Off RN


Here at Women's Health, no activewear stash is really complete if it doesn't have a pair of Lululemon leggings in it. Yep, that's easier said than done because they're definitely a splurge—most of the time. Today, for Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2022, you can dish out a little less for the buttery-soft, lightweight leggings you'll obsess over all summer (and, for years to come).

Though they're usually $128, now you can get them for up to 50 percent off right now at just $59. The deal you get depends on the color you like, but chances are that you're about to save a lot of money by scoring half off what may be the most iconic leggings of all time. Us editors here are obsessed with them—yah, even those of us who didn't think they'd actually be worth the hype.

So, whether you've never owned a pair of Lululemon's leggings or you're already a loyal fan of the brand, now's you're chance to grab their cult-favorite Align High-Rise Pants. The Aligns technically say they're designed for yoga, but our editors really use them to tackle any workout from running to weight lifting, running errands, or even just brunch. Trust that they're so comfortable and soft that you'll be hard-pressed to find something you won't want to do in them.

Designed with a Lycra fibre that's sweat-wicking, breathable, and provides four-way stretch, it's easy to see why they've become so iconic. And, because the holiday season is officially upon us, they make an amazing gift, too—they're the kind of splurge item not everyone likes to get for themselves, making them a present anyone would love to receive. Given how popular these are, it's no surprise that certain styles are already sold out in specific sizes and colors, but trust that when you find the right style and fit for you, you're going to be spending a lot of time in them.

