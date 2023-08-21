OK to exceed speed limit to stay with traffic in California? DMV answers this, misconceptions

As a child, did your parents ever tell you they could get in trouble if you turned the dome light on while they were driving?

Do you keep up with traffic while driving on the freeway, or do you follow the posted speed limit?

Have you ever had to run a quick errand that didn’t involve getting out of the car, and left without shoes?

Like a game of “telephone,” we all hear things others believe to be accurate about driving on California roads. But which of them are true?

We talked to the California Department of Motor Vehicles and followed along with Stockton-area California Highway Patrol’s “Wacky Wednesday” Facebook game to find answers to some of the most common driving misconceptions. Here’s what we learned:

Common driving misconceptions in California

Can you drive with your dome light on?

While you may have memories of your parents telling you it’s against the law to turn on the cabin lights while they were driving, it’s not, according to the California DMV.

“There is no law in California that prohibits driving with the dome light on,” DMV officials said.

Can you change lanes in the middle of an intersection?

It is not illegal to change lanes in the middle of an intersection, but it is discouraged, DMV said.

“The California Driver Handbook recommends staying in one lane as much as possible,” they said. “Do not weave in and out of traffic, as last-minute lane or direction changes may increase the risk of collisions. Once you start moving through an intersection, keep going.”

Is it legal to drive barefoot?

There is no law in California that bans driving barefoot, DMV officials said.

“It is a common misconception that it is illegal to drive barefoot, but there are no laws in the state requiring drivers to wear anything on their feet,” Stockton-area CHP wrote on its Facebook page.

Is it illegal to drive with headphones on or earbuds in?

Yes. Drivers and bicyclists alike may not wear headphones while operating their vehicles.

“California Vehicle Code 27400 states that no person operating a motor vehicle or bicycle may wear earphones, earplugs or a headset that covers, rests in or is inserted in both ears,” DMV said.

Can you drive over the speed limit to keep up with traffic?

No. California Vehicle Code 22350 says no one may drive on a highway at a speed greater than is reasonable, having due regard for weather, visibility, the amount of traffic, and the surface and width of the highway, and in no event at a speed that endangers the safety of people or property, DMV said.

“Adhering to the maximum posted speed limit is the law,” the department said.

Is it illegal for drivers to have their blinkers constantly on?

The only regulation in the California Vehicle Code that talks about blinker usage says you must use them when executing a turn or changing lanes, according to Stockton CHP.

“(It says) nothing about forgetting to turn it off and driving for miles and miles with the blinker on,” the CHP wrote.

Can you pull over to take a nap if you’re falling asleep on the freeway?

No, according to Stockton CHP. It is illegal to stop on the freeway, the shoulder of the freeway or an exit ramp unless it is an emergency.

“A phone call/text message is not an emergency,” CHP wrote. “Taking a ‘nap’ is also not an emergency.”

What do you want to know about life in Modesto? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@modbee.com.