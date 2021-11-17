OJO Labs Ranked 29 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List in North America, Placing the Company in Top 3 Fastest Growing Technology Companies in Texas Region

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OJO Labs , an Austin-based proptech company preparing more people to be successful homeowners, today announced it ranked number 29 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America list, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America. The list places OJO Labs among the top 3 fastest growing companies in the Texas region.



Over the past two years, OJO Labs has doubled down on its commitment to removing industry barriers, creating new pathways for consumers that have typically been locked out of homeownership. This clear vision has helped drive tremendous growth, despite the challenges of a global pandemic and competitive housing market. In fact, the company saw a 6,731% increase in revenue growth over the past three years, and has been involved in more than $3 billion in real estate closings on all of its platforms combined in 2021. Earlier this year, the company also made its first national expansion with the launch of OJO Canada, bringing the platform to millions of consumers in one of the world’s hottest and most competitive real estate markets.

Additionally, the company successfully launched and scaled OJO Select Network, an exclusive referral program which matches agents with proven expertise to homebuyers and sellers based on a deep understanding of the agent’s skill set and the consumer’s needs. The OJO Select Network grew to 20,000 agents in its first year.

“We know that, for lots of people, buying a home is a symbol of progress, a means of security, and a gateway to wealth. It’s a dream for many, but a reality to only a few. Over the past two years, we’ve been laser-focused on helping more people realize this dream, and ultimately unlock life’s possibilities” said John Berkowitz, founder and CEO at OJO Labs. “I believe that aligning your business model to your mission is the key to unlocking growth — and this incredible honor is a testament to that.”

Story continues

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ 2021 ranking was compiled based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their percentage fiscal-year growth over a three-year period.

To learn more about how OJO Labs helps prepare more people for successful homeownership, please visit OJO.com .

About OJO Labs

OJO Labs is an Austin-based real estate technology preparing more people to be successful homeowners. The company’s platform for buying and selling homes meets people wherever they are on their journey, offering personalized guidance every step of the way. Through a combination of industry expertise and patented AI technology, OJO drills down into individual needs and preferences, matching people with the right tools and trusted providers to help them achieve homeownership, and unlock life’s possibilities.

For more information, please visit OJO.com , movoto.com and digs.co .

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media Contact

Patrick Kearns

pkearns@ojolabs.com



