OJEE 2021 Counselling: Mock Test Results Expected To Be Released Today

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 Counselling mock test results for MBA, MCA, MTech, and Lateral Entry courses are expected to be released on 12 October 2021.

The first session of the counselling process began on 5 October 2021 and is expected to conclude by 20 October 2021. Candidates who had registered for the same can check OJEE 2021 counselling mock test results on the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Also, the first round of allotment of OJEE 2021 counselling mock test results is expected to be released on 20 October 2021. Candidates are advised to lock their choices based on their OJEE 2021 mock results at the earliest, preferably on or before 16 October 2021.

Candidates are further advised to look up the official website of OJEE to check the seat matrix approved for 2021. According to the official notification, only natives belonging to the state of Odisha shall be eligible to avail the reservation of seats.

Ojee 2021 Counselling Mock Test Results: How To Check?

Go to the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in .

Scroll to the ‘Current Events’ section on the home page.

Enter your official credentials of OJEE 2021 Counselling mock test such as application number, password and security pin to log in.

Your OJEE 2021 Counselling mock test result will be displayed on your screen.

Download it and keep a printout for future reference.

Continue to choice locking and submit your final decision.

Take an additional print out of the submitted choice locking form for future reference.

Once the candidate is done with choice locking, officials are expected to prepare the first allotment list after due consideration of the submissions.

Allotted and interested candidates will then have the right to freeze or float, deposit a part of the admission fee and upload the necessary documents by logging into the portal via their official credentials.

The documents shall be verified by the online mode only. Post the declaration of final allotment results, details on college-level admissions and document verification shall also be announced shortly.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website at ojee.nic.in for more details and updates on OJEE 2021 Counselling mock test results.

