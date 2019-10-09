Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard makes his best catch of the season ... at a Rays game

If there’s a disappointment at the tight end position this year in fantasy football, it is Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard.

The third-year player, projected to break out as a top 5 tight end before the season, currently sits at only 141 receiving yards with zero touchdowns on 14 targets. Fantasy players across the country have screamed for him to have more balls directed his way.

They got their wish on Tuesday, but in true monkey’s paw fashion.

O.J. Howard made an impressive grab during the ALDS. (Getty Images)

O.J. Howard makes great catch at Rays game

During the eighth inning of Game 4 of the ALDS between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays, an enormous man in a Rays hat reeled in a foul ball off the bat of Austin Meadows near the front row of the first-base stands. It turned out to be Howard.

“I’m like, ‘Man, I’m not trying to break my hand.’ It got so close I just grabbed it,” Howard said to the The Athletic's Greg Auman.

Making full use of his 10-inch mitts and nearly 34-inch arms, it might be the best catch Howard makes all year.

Hopefully, it’s a sign of more things to come for Howard. Despite his lack of targets, he remains one of the most well-rounded tight ends in the game while still being only 24 years old. He’ll get his next chance to reverse his slump on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, whom he registered zero targets against in Week 2.

