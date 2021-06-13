OITNB Star Taryn Manning Is Engaged to Fiancée Anne Cline

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Taryn Manning is now sporting a new piece of jewelry on her ring ringer!

On Friday evening, the 42-year-old Orange Is the New Black star became engaged after her now-fiancée, musician Anne Cline, proposed to her at a restaurant in Panama City, Florida.

In a video from the event, which was obtained by TMZ, Cline is seen standing on stage in front of a microphone before she jumps down and gets on one knee in front of her love.

Manning is then seen becoming overwhelmed with emotion, placing her hands over her face, before she later kisses Cline on the lips.

Off-camera, another voice using a microphone is heard exclaiming, "I think that's a yes," before those in close proximity to the two lovebirds erupt in applause.

Though it's not currently clear just how long Manning and Cline have been together, a representative for the actress told TMZ that "the two are thrilled" about their exciting news.

Manning, in a statement to the outlet, added, "It was the easiest YES I ever said!"

Previously, in a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Manning said at the time that while she's experimented with other women in the past, she identified then as straight.

"I'm not gay, meaning I love men," Manning said in a prior statement. "I love gay people. I've experimented. It's good. I just prefer men."