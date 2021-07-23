I Have Oily Skin, and This Is the Best Lightweight Face Cream I've Ever Tried

cream

Considering they're two of my greatest passions in life, it probably wasn't really all that jaw-dropping of a revelation when I realized that baking and skincare actually have a lot in common. Both work best when you follow a meticulous step-by-step process to achieve your most desirable results. Just like how you should always slacken sponge cake batter with a bit of whipped egg whites first and not the other way around, your favorite hydrating oil should always go on after your serum and face cream, and not before. And as using the right ingredients in the right season can only complement an already-great recipe (think fresh summer peaches in scones), using the best product in the right climate that caters to your skin type can take you a step closer to your ultimate skin goals.

Even certain baking goals actually became descriptions of certain skincare goals (anyone remember when "buttery skin" was trending circa 2019?). This personal realization might have popped right into my mind as I was whipping up a batch of fluffy pancakes, but it also helped click things right into place when I realized why Youth to the People's Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream has been the savior for my oily skin this summer.

To buy: $36; youthtothepeople.com.

Before you say anything—no, it's not just because of the name. Sure, whipping is my favorite of the baking verbs, but I did fall in love with Youth to the People's moisturizer because its consistency is everything that "whipped" should mean: Light as air, but so creamy at the same time, without ever feeling tacky or sticky. Its lightweight, non-comedogenic (won't clog pores) formula is perfect for my summertime skincare "recipe," and even though it's ultra-lightweight, it's still so moisturizing that I never have to deal with the tightening sensation that can happen when you're using a face cream that isn't hydrating enough.

The cream also melts into my skin instantly like warm butter glides onto fresh biscuits, leaving it unbelievably smooth and soft. It's not surprising that Youth to the People made the perfect moisturizer for my skin—after all, the brand's facial oil and cleanser are my all-time favorites in their categories. Plenty of reviewers concur with me, too. One called the moisturizer "perfect for humid climates," while another said it's been their "favorite for years" that "smells so fresh and natural, and gives [them] just enough moisture without leaving [them] feeling greasy."

Frankly, the Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream is good enough to eat (but don't, though). If you have oily skin like me, Youth to the People's moisturizer might just be the missing ingredient in your skincare routine that you need. Shop it here now.

