Oilfield wastewater line spills in northwestern North Dakota

·3 min read

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are investigating a massive spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in the northwest part of the state that they say could take more than a year to clean up.

Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Monday that New York-based Hess Corp., the pipeline’s owner, reported the saltwater spill 8 miles (13 kilometers) northwest of Ray on Aug. 15, and estimated its size to be 8,400 gallons (31,797 liters). He said the company vastly increased its estimate on Monday to 1.4 million gallons (63.6 million liters), or enough to more than fill two Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Rockman said Hess believed the 6-inch, steel-reinforced composite pipe had been leaking since at least July 21, but the company didn't discover the break until mid-August. It was first reported by an area farmer, Rockman said.

The pipeline was pressure-monitored for leak detection. Rockman said it's unknown why the spill was not detected earlier.

It also was not immediately known what caused the leak to the pipeline. Agency officials were on scene to oversee the cleanup and investigate the spill, said Rockman, who heads the department’s division of water quality.

Rockman said the spill occurred about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the nearest water well in the area. No drinking water sources were threatened, he said.

"There were no mapped underlying aquifers," Rockman said.

Rockman did not immediately know how much land was affected.

Workers have begun excavating soil from portions of the affected area, Rockman said. Cleanup and reclamation of the site will likely will take at least a year, he said.

The amount of wastewater reported spilled by the company could more then fill two Olympic-size swimming pools.

“It's big,” he said of the spill. “It's going to take some time.”

Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican, said in a statement that the "spill is a reminder of the need for additional investment in monitoring technology so that we aren’t relying on farmers and ranchers as the first line of defense in leak detection.”

Wastewater is a byproduct of oil production that contains saltwater and oil, and sometimes chemicals from hydraulic fracturing operations.

Saltwater is an unwanted byproduct of oil and gas development and is considered an environmental hazard by the state. It is many times saltier than seawater and can easily kill vegetation exposed to it. Referred to produced water by the industry, it also may contain oil and chemicals from hydraulic fracturing operations.

The largest such spill on record in North Dakota occurred north of Williston over a period of five months in 2014 and 2015. It contaminated more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) of Missouri River tributaries, as well as land and groundwater.

Summit Midstream Partners’ pipeline leaked 700,000 barrels, or 29 million gallons (109,776,942 liters), of wastewater. Summit was ordered to pay $35 million in civil and criminal penalties.

James Macpherson, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Twin Metals sues Biden administration to regain mine leases

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The developers of a proposed copper-nickel mine upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota sued the Biden administration Monday to seek the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project. Twin Metals Minnesota alleged in its lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, that the Department of the Interior acted illegally earlier this year when it canceled the leases. The company asked the cour

  • GE workers in Alabama seek union

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Workers at a General Electric factory in Alabama on Monday launched an effort to form a union, joining a wave of recent labor organization efforts at large national companies. Workers at the 179-employee GE Aviation plant in Auburn, Alabama, submitted union cards to the Birmingham office of the National Labor Relations Board in an organization effort with IUE-CWA. They said it is part of a national effort to organize at GE plants across the country, and comes amid unionizatio

  • Buy the Dip: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

    Buying top TSX dividend stocks on dips can pay off with attractive total returns for a TFSA or RRSP portfolio. The post Buy the Dip: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,974.92, down 136.46 points.) Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down $1.01, or 4.18 per cent, to $23.15 on 28.1 million shares. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Financials. Down $1.09, or 1.77 per cent, to $60.64 on 15 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 25 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $21.11 on 13.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU).

  • Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war

    NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already killed some 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers since it began nearly six months ago, a general said, and the fighting Monday showed no signs that the war is abating. At a veteran's event, Ukraine’s military chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said many of Ukraine’s children need to be taken care of because “their father went to the front line and, perhaps, is one of those almost 9,000 heroes who died.” In Nikopol, across the river from Ukraine's

  • Back-to-school shopping: Parents will ‘stick to what makes their kids feel good,’ UNCS CEO says

    United National Consumer Suppliers CEO Brett Rose breaks down where to see inflation pricing in back-to-school supplies, what trends parents should expect to see, and how back-to-school shopping began earlier this year.

  • S&P/TSX composite slumps, U.S. stock markets also retreat in broad-based decline

    Canada’s largest stock index saw another day of triple-digit losses Monday, as U.S. markets also suffered a significant pullback against the backdrop of ongoing inflation fears. The S&P/TSX composite index was down 136.46 points at 19,974.92. Riskier sectors were hardest-hit, with the cannabis-heavy S&P/TSX capped health care index down 3.10 per cent on the day, and the consumer discretionary and tech sectors also down more than one-and-a-half per cent. "There was really nowhere to hide today,"

  • Carolina Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB for Week 1 against Cleveland Browns

    Mayfield, whom the Panthers acquired via trade during the offseason from the Browns, has been in a quarterback competition with Sam Darnold since training camp began.

  • Trump filed a lawsuit arguing DOJ should stop reviewing materials from Mar-a-Lago until a 'special master' is appointed

    Trump's lawyers said he's the "clear frontrunner" in the 2024 GOP primary and claimed the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated.

  • How the smart money bought oil and gas stocks in Q2

    The second quarter of 2022 was a bright spot for Canadian energy, with solid cash-flow prints driven by oil prices hovering around US$100 per barrel.

  • As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive

    HIGASHIOSAKA, Japan (Reuters) -The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland. Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of which have fewer than 20 employees, the city is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan's small manufacturers toward a tipping point. The workshops in Higashiosaka create metal components for everything from train seats to ballpoint pens, and have long relied on powerhouses such as Sharp, Panasonic, and Sanyo for orders.

  • As Mexico stalls major solar projects, companies turn to smaller workarounds

    With alternative energy projects stalled in Mexico due to controversial energy reforms, companies are increasingly turning to smaller-scale renewable options that allow businesses to cut carbon emissions while dodging fights with Mexican regulators. Solar companies and energy analysts said they are seeing an unprecedented surge in distributed generation (DG) solar projects, which are smaller and less regulated with a threshold in Mexico of 500 kilowatts - enough to power about 200 households. Bread-producer Grupo Bimbo and French energy firm Engie are among those increasingly turning to DG.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene