Oilfield Services Market Size [2022-2027] | is Projected to Reach 303040 Million at a CAGR of 6.7% | Industry Share, Demand, Growth Rate, Demand, Revenue, Key Players | Market Status and Forecast Research | Market Reports World

“Global Oilfield Services market size is projected to reach US$ 303040 million by 2027, from US$ 200760 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.”

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oilfield Services Market research report 2022-2027 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Oilfield Services industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Oilfield Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The analysis report analyses and provides the historical information alongside current performance of the worldwide Oilfield Services market and estimates the longer term trend of worldwide Oilfield Services industry on the idea of this elaborate study.

Moreover, research report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the industry and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario, and technological growth. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of global Oilfield Services market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Oilfield Services Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oilfield Services Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

About Oilfield Services Market:

The oilfield services (or OFS) industry refers to all products and services associated with the oil and gas exploration and production process, include many technology-based services that are vital for successful field operations. Such services include locating energy sources, energy data management, drilling and formation evaluation, geological sciences, and many others.

Global Oilfield Services key players include Schlumberger, Halliburton, TechnipFMC, Baker Hughes (GE), Saipem, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Drilling Services is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Onshore, followed by Cereals and Offshore.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Oilfield Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Oilfield Services market in terms of revenue.

The Major Key Players Listed in Oilfield Services Market Report are:

  • Schlumberger

  • Halliburton

  • Baker Hughes (GE)

  • Weatherford

  • National Oilwell Varco

  • TechnipFMC

  • COSL

  • Archer

  • Expro

  • Trican Well Service

  • Basic Energy Services

  • Nabors

  • Pioneer Energy Services

  • Saipem

  • Patterson-UTI

  • Liberty Oilfield Services

  • Helmerich & Payne

  • Calfrac Well Services

  • Key Energy Services

  • Welltec

  • Transocean

  • Petrofrac

  • RPC

  • AlMansoori

  • ADES

  • Eurasia Drilling

  • KCA Deutag

  • NexTier Oilfield Solutions

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Oilfield Services market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Oilfield Services market.

Oilfield Services Market Segmentation by Type:

  • Drilling Services

  • Workover & Completion Services

  • Production Services

  • Processing & Separation Services

  • Geophysical Services

Oilfield Services Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Onshore

  • Offshore

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Oilfield Services in these regions, from 2016 to 2027, covering

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Oilfield Services Market Report:

  • The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Oilfield Services market.

  • The market statistics represented in different Oilfield Services segments offers complete industry picture.

  • Market growth drivers, challenges affecting the development of Oilfield Services are analyzed in detail.

  • The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenario, market dynamics of Oilfield Services.

  • Major stakeholders, key companies Oilfield Services, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

  • Development scope of Oilfield Services in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Oilfield Services market

  • Advancement is elaborated in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Oilfield Services and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Detailed TOC of Global Oilfield Services Market Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Drilling Services
1.2.3 Workover & Completion Services
1.2.4 Production Services
1.2.5 Processing & Separation Services
1.2.6 Geophysical Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Onshore
1.3.3 Offshore
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Oilfield Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Oilfield Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Oilfield Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Oilfield Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Oilfield Services Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Oilfield Services Market Trends
2.3.2 Oilfield Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Oilfield Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Oilfield Services Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Oilfield Services Breakdown Data by Type

5 Oilfield Services Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

Continued….

