Oilers visit the Kraken after shootout win

Edmonton Oilers (35-20-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-22-11, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Seattle Kraken after the Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in overtime.

Seattle is 7-6-3 against the Pacific Division and 26-22-11 overall. The Kraken have gone 21-2-8 in games they score at least three goals.

Edmonton has gone 35-20-2 overall with a 12-7-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have allowed 170 goals while scoring 202 for a +32 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won 4-2 in the last meeting. Zach Hyman led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has 25 goals and 21 assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has scored 22 goals with 72 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Andre Burakovsky: day to day (undisclosed).

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

