Oilers visit the Golden Knights on 16-game winning streak

Edmonton Oilers (29-15-1, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-15-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers aim to keep their 16-game win streak going when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas is 9-5-2 against the Pacific Division and 29-15-6 overall. The Golden Knights are 11-3-3 when scoring a power-play goal.

Edmonton has a 29-15-1 record overall and a 10-4-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have a +34 scoring differential, with 158 total goals scored and 124 allowed.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won 5-4 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Karlsson has 15 goals and 17 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 20 goals and 47 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored eight goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Oilers: 10-0-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Tobias Bjornfot: out (undisclosed), Ben Hutton: out (upper-body), Jack Eichel: out (lower-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: day to day (upper body), Shea Theodore: out (upper body), William Carrier: out (upper body).

Oilers: None listed.

