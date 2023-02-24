Oilers visit the Blue Jackets after McDavid's 2-goal game

·2 min read

Edmonton Oilers (32-19-8, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (18-35-5, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Connor McDavid scored two goals in the Oilers' 7-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Columbus is 18-35-5 overall and 12-18-2 at home. The Blue Jackets are 11-17-1 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Edmonton has an 18-8-3 record in road games and a 32-19-8 record overall. The Oilers have scored 67 power-play goals, which ranks first in the Western Conference.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jackets won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine has 16 goals and 19 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has scored 35 goals with 52 assists for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-1-4, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: out for season (shoulder), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Cole Sillinger: day to day (illness), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Vladislav Gavrikov: day to day (trade-related).

Oilers: Evander Kane: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Klim Kostin: day to day (undisclosed), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

