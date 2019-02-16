Oilers Trade Goalie Cam Talbot to Flyers

It looks like the Flyers will have an eighth goalie suit up for them this season after acquiring Cam Talbot from the Oilers in a one-for-one trade that sends Anthony Stolarz to Edmonton.

The teams announced the deal at midnight, just a few hours after the Oilers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 3–1 on the road.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Once Talbot gets his turn in net for the Flyers, this will be the first time an NHL team has used eight goalies in a single season. Philadelphia tied the record at seven on Jan. 8 when Mike McKenna started to give the current go-to Carter Hart a breather. The Flyers' goalie carousel is part of a bizarre season that's included injuries to Michal Neuvirth and Brian Elliott, the firings of GM Ron Hextall and head coach Dave Hakstol in the span of three weeks, but has seen the team making a run for a playoff spot in recent weeks with 23 points in its last 14 games.

Talbot, who has appeared in 31 games in 2018–19, has been having a rough season. The 31-year-old netminder is 10–15–3 with a 3.36 GAA and a .893 save percentage. Talbout can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Story continues

Stolarz, a second-round pick from the 2012 draft, has played in 12 games for the Flyers this season, posting a .902 save percentage and a 4–3–3 record.