Oilers superstar McDavid out day-to-day, could miss game against visiting Vegas

Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid is out day-to-day and could miss the Oilers' game Wednesday against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid did not practice Tuesday, and coach Kris Knoblauch said he would consult with the centre on Wednesday.

The coach said McDavid's absence at practice was due to a combination of “lower body” and “maintenance” issues.

"The most important thing is playoffs, that we are ready," Knoblauch said. "I think we’ve got depth. You’re never going to replace Connor, but we’ve got healthy bodies.

"We want to make sure everyone is healthy as much as possible going into the playoffs."

McDavid entered Tuesday's NHL action third in scoring with 130 points, including a league-high 99 assists.

Also Tuesday the Oilers recalled centre Dylan Holloway from their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield.

Edmonton will enter Wednesday's game sitting second in the Pacific Division with 99 points, five back of first place Vancouver with two fewer games played. The Oilers host the Canucks on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press