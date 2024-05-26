Oilers and Stars tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -128, Stars +108; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in game three of the third round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 3-1.

Edmonton has a 32-10-5 record in home games and a 49-27-6 record overall. The Oilers have committed 321 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank ninth in NHL play.

Dallas has gone 31-11-5 on the road and 52-21-9 overall. The Stars have a 31-8-4 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has 54 goals and 23 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored six goals and added 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 32 goals and 33 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Adam Henrique: day to day (ankle).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: out (lower body), Roope Hintz: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press