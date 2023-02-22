Oilers star Connor McDavid scores twice, reaches 800 points

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid reached 800 career points and scored his 43rd and 44th goals in the third period to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

McDavid also assisted on Leon Draisaitl’s tying goal early in the third, with McDavid picking up his 800th point and Draisaitl his 700th on the play.

Playing in his 545th game, McDavid became the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to hit the mark, behind Wayne Gretzky (352 games), Mario Lemieux (410), Mike Bossy (525), and Peter Stastny (531).

McDavid gave the Oilers the lead with 7:21 left when his pass deflected in off Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim. McDavid then scored a short-handed goal into an empty net with 2:25 remaining.

McDavid leads the NHL in goals and points with 105.

Draisaitl also had two assists, Tyson Barrie scored and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves. The Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 31-19-8.

Noah Cates and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Montreal on Friday night.

Oilers: At Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

The Associated Press