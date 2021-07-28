Oilers set to make Hyman contract official, sign two other former Leafs

Zach Hyman is about to make it official with the Oilers. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

With the window to negotiate a sign-and-trade closed, the Edmonton Oilers are expected to finally make their big free-agent signing official.

Zach Hyman has reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract to join the Oilers.

Hyman's $5.5 million annual salary represents a $3.25 million raise on his previous salary with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hyman signing in Edmonton will be 7 years, $5.5 mil aav. Some bonus structure included. No move clause for first 5 years and modified no move in last two years. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

Darren Dreger also notes the Maple Leafs turned down two draft picks, including one selection in the first five rounds, in order to complete a sign-and-trade and have Edmonton broker a maximum-term agreement with Hyman.

Emerging as an elite utility forward in his six seasons with the Maple Leafs, Hyman is a strong addition to the Oilers, at least in the short term. There are plenty of concerns about the length of the contract and how injuries have taken their toll on the 29-year-old, but Hyman stands to be a considerable upgrade on top-six wingers that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been dragging in recent seasons.

For what it's worth, his contract is set up to be potentially bought out down the road.

Zach Hyman signs 7 Yr $5.5M Cap Hit Deal #LetsGoOilers



Yr 1 1.55M Salary +1M Signing Bonus

Yr 2 5.1M

Yr 3 7.65M

Yr 4 7.7M

Yr 5 5.425M +1M SB

Yr 6 2.175M+3M SB

Yr 7 2.65M+1.25M SB



Yr 1-5 NMC

Yr 6-7 10 Team "Yes" trade list



Rep'd by Reynolds @uptownhockeyhttps://t.co/KN4kxyThjG — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 28, 2021

Hyman has an extremely positive effect on his linemates. He was in many ways the fix for myriad issues that emerged throughout his time in Toronto, and that blanket versatility and ability to raise the level of his linemates are attributes the Oilers have been sorely missing in recent seasons.

It's also expected that the Oilers will ink a three-year, $13.5-million extension with defenseman Tyson Barrie, who overlapped with Hyman for one season in Toronto back in 2019-20.

Can confirm Barrie deal is 3x4.5m per source. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 28, 2021

Barrie had an extremely productive season as the Oilers' power-play quarterback, racking up eight goals and 48 points in 56 games. He also had something of a bounce back five-on-five season, forming an effective even-strength partnership with Darnell Nurse.

And keeping with the theme of former Leafs landing in Edmonton, reports suggest that Cody Ceci will land with the Oilers on a long-term deal. Ceci had a difficult season in Toronto two seasons ago but since bounced back with an encouraging one-season pit stop in Pittsburgh.

