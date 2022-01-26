Oilers rally, topple Canucks 3-2 in OT behind McDavid's goal

  • Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, back center, is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the winning goal during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, back center, is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the winning goal during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, front, is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Motte during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, front, is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Motte during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen (19), of Finland, allows a goal to Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, back left, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen (19), of Finland, allows a goal to Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, back left, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander, left, of Sweden, skates with the puck around the back of the net behind Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander, left, of Sweden, skates with the puck around the back of the net behind Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin, second left, stops Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, left, and Kailer Yamamoto, center, as Vancouver's Tyler Myers (57) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin, second left, stops Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, left, and Kailer Yamamoto, center, as Vancouver's Tyler Myers (57) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks' Matthew Highmore (15) checks Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid in front of Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Vancouver Canucks' Matthew Highmore (15) checks Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid in front of Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks' Matthew Highmore, right, dives to try and block Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse's shot on Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin, back, during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Vancouver Canucks' Matthew Highmore, right, dives to try and block Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse's shot on Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin, back, during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, left, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins celebrate McDavid's winning goal against the Vancouver Canucks during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, left, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins celebrate McDavid's winning goal against the Vancouver Canucks during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season.

The Oilers outshot the Canucks 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period.

Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a power-play goal to knot the score at 2-2. Mikko Koskinen had 25 saves for the Oilers.

Tyler Motte, with a short-handed tally, and Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver, while Martin had 47 saves.

The Oilers came into the game boasting the league’s best power play (30.5%) and were 1-for-4 with the man advantage. The Canucks came in with the worst penalty kill in the NHL (67%) and were scoreless on their lone power play.

Edmonton got on the board 6:33 into the third when McLeod unleashed a rocket from the bottom of the faceoff circle and his shot squeaked between Martin and the post.

The goal, McLeod’s fifth of the season, prompted cheers of “Let’s go Oilers!” from the Edmonton fans littered around Rogers Arena.

Moments later, Pettersson ripped a shot from the top of the faceoff circle, clanking it off the far post and in for his 10th goal of the season.

NOTES: The Oilers activated forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins from long-term injured reserve Tuesday. He played his first game since suffering a lower-body injury against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 31. … Edmonton has placed goalie Mike Smith on long-term injured reserve with a thumb injury. … The Canucks currently have five players in COVID-19 protocol (goalies Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak, and forwards Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Tanner Pearson). Assistant coaches Scott Walker and Kyle Gustafsson are also on the list. … Vancouver defenceman Tyler Myers played his 800th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Nashville on Thursday.

Canucks: At Winnipeg on Thursday to start a four-game trip.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre