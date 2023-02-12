Oilers prospect among 4 Moose Jaw Warriors suspended pending standard of conduct investigation

Four Moose Jaw Warriors players have been suspended indefinitely for undisclosed reasons as an investigation into their potential violation of the Western Hockey League's Standard of Conduct policies and team rules. (Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters - image credit)

Four Moose Jaw Warriors players, including one Edmonton Oilers draft pick, have been suspended indefinitely as they're investigated for potential violations of team rules and the Western Hockey League's Standard of Conduct policies.

The WHL made the announcement in a news release on Saturday prior to the Warriors game against the Regina Pats in Regina.

The four players involved — defenceman Marek Howell, 16; forward Lynden Lakovic, 16; defenceman Max Wanner, 19; and goalie Connor Ungar, 21 — were not in the lineup for Saturday night's game.

The release did not provide details about which policies or rules had allegedly been violated by the players.

In September, the Edmonton Oilers announced they had signed defenceman Max Wanner to a three-year, entry level contract after being drafted seventh round in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Earlier in February, Ungar was named the WHL's goaltender of the month for January.

Players in the league are subject to the Standard of Conduct policies, which include five guidelines:

Racial/derogatory comments policy.

Abuse, bullying, harassment and hazing policy.

Social media and networking policy.

Personal conduct policy.

Diversity and inclusion policy.

Discipline can vary as outlined in the policies and regulations.