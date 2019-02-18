Oilers place controversial Chiarelli acquisition Brandon Manning on waivers

Less than two months after former Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli acquired Brandon Manning from the Chicago Blackhawks in a head-scratching move, Edmonton has placed the 28-year-old defenceman on waivers.

The team announced the news via Twitter on Monday as it prepares to welcome back blue-liner Andrej Sekera from the IR:

The #Oilers have placed defenceman Brandon Manning on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the @Condors. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 18, 2019





Another example of Chiarelli’s egregious asset management during his tumultuous tenure at the Oilers’ helm, the team sent forward Drake Caggiula — who has recently settled into a spot on the Hawks’ top line alongside Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane — to Chicago for Manning just hours after acquiring another third-pairing type blue-liner in Alex Petrovic.

With the Oilers already up against the cap and not in need of anymore fringe d-men, picking up Manning and his $2.5-million-per-season salary was a move that seemed doomed from the beginning.

Brandon Manning was never a success in Edmonton. (Jason Franson/CP)

The former Flyer and Hawk was/is essentially best known to NHL and Oilers fans for breaking Connor McDavid’s collarbone on a questionable hit (and allegedly admitting his attempt to injure No. 97) back in their captain’s rookie season. He was never able to find his groove in Edmonton, posting just one point and a minus-1 rating while averaging 13:25 TOI per night with the Oilers.

Manning frequently found himself a healthy scratch under head coach Ken Hitchcock, another Chiarelli pick up.

Assuming Manning doesn’t get picked up on waivers, Edmonton essentially turned Caggiula into an AHL asset and negative cap space, as it did with Ryan Spooner — the eventual return for Jordan Eberle who was toiling in the AHL making north of $3 million before the Oilers were able to flip him for minor-leaguer Sam Gagner who was originally drafted by the team.

What a mess.

