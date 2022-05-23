Oilers overwhelm Flames in dominant Game 3 win

Connor McDavid had another multi-point night as the Oilers cruised past the Flames. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers appear to belong.

After a wild and unpredictable back-and-forth in Calgary, it was one-way traffic in Game 3 for the Edmonton Oilers, who hammered the Flames 4-1 to take a 2-1 series lead over their provincial rivals in their Western Conference semifinal series and the Battle of Alberta.

Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick in six minutes in the second period to blow the game wide open, but what separated the Albertan outfits in Game 3 was the superstar play — or more specifically the superstar distribution — from the Oilers' two superstar players.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined to register all seven assists recorded by the Oilers, setting up the simplest of finishes for their linemates with outstanding skill, smarts, and execution.

Kane didn't even have to switch up the move to record his postseason-leading 10th goal after McDavid's final trick helped the hats onto the ice.

Throw the hats for Evander Kane 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/XN1XVmJiYe — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 23, 2022

In the nets, meanwhile, Mike Smith was far less busy than Jacob Markstrom, but outshone his counterpart with ease, making 29 saves for the victory. Smith did briefly exit the game to enter concussion protocol in the final period when he was run into the end boards by Flames enforcer Milan Lucic while playing the puck behind his net.

Oliver Kylington scored the Flames' only goal of the game shortly after Smith returned in a game Edmonton controlled from the outset.

More to come.

More from Yahoo Sports