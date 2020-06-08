Oilers open Rogers Place for small-group training as Phase 2 of NHL return begins

The Edmonton Oilers have opened Rogers Place for small-group training as Phase 2 of the NHL's plan to return to action kicked off today.

Oilers players now have the option to work out at their home facility, though they may also continue to train where they are currently located.

Off-ice and on-ice sessions will be closed to the public and media.

The league announced Thursday that teams can reopen facilities and players can take part in voluntary workouts starting today.

The next phase would allow teams to hold training camps, and the NHL hopes that can start sometime in July.

The league, which suspended its schedule in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to resume play this summer if conditions allow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press