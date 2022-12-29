Oilers take on the Kraken in Pacific Division action

Edmonton Oilers (19-15-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-10-4, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

Seattle is 18-10-4 overall and 7-3-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken are 5-6-3 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Edmonton has gone 19-15-2 overall with a 4-4-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers rank first in the Western Conference with 43 power-play goals.

Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won 5-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has scored 11 goals with 14 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 21 goals and 36 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has scored nine goals and added 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Philip Broberg: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press