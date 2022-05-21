Oilers' Keith turns back the clock to help Edmonton even Battle of Alberta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Edmonton Oilers
    Edmonton Oilers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Duncan Keith
    Duncan Keith
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Zach Hyman
    Zach Hyman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CALGARY — Duncan Keith had been here before.

Well, maybe not right here — breaking down a wild 9-6 loss to open the Oilers' second-round playoff series against their bitter provincial rival — but the veteran defenceman's eyes have witnessed pretty much everything imaginable over his 17 NHL seasons.

The morning of Game 2, and with his team already wobbling against a physical, grinding opponent, Keith cut a calm figure at the microphone deep in the bowels of Scotiabank Saddledome.

"We've got a fairly good understanding that it's one game, it's early in the series," said the 38-year-old.

"But we need to have a response."

Keith was a huge part of Edmonton's solution against Calgary's relentless, high-pressure forecheck on Friday night. He also chipped in with a goal and two assists as the Oilers rebounded from another early deficit to down the Flames 5-3 and even the first post-season Battle of Alberta in 31 years 1-1.

The virtuoso showing represented the Winnipeg native's first three-point playoff performance since May 2015 when he was in the process of winning a third Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Keith, in no uncertain terms, wound the clock back in Game 2.

"Just unfazed," Oilers winger Zach Hyman said. "Somebody's who's seen it all, has done it all."

"Such a veteran presence back there, such a big voice in the room," added Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, the beneficiary of a slick Keith feed to spark the comeback while down 3-1 in the second period. "He's been great for us."

The move to acquire Keith and his US$5.5-million salary cap hit by Oilers general manager Ken Holland last summer was, however, widely panned following the trade with Chicago.

Critics pointed out the 2015 Conn Smythe Trophy winner was past his prime, and that taking on the full wage bill was an unnecessary move for a team pressed perilously tight to the cap.

Keith had one goal and 20 assists over 64 regular-season games in 2021-22, but Edmonton interim head coach Jay Woodcroft said the blue-liner's value can't simply be measured on the stat sheet.

Game 2 showed why.

"His presence comes through in big moments," he said. "Sometimes it's something as simple as going by the bench during a TV timeout and just saying, 'Hey, we got this. Take a deep breath and we're good to go here.'

"Sometimes it's making the big play at the right moment."

One of those came in Friday's first period when he took a one-handed McDavid offering and fired his first playoff goal since 2016 past Jacob Markstrom. Another arrived in the second with the teams playing four-on-four when he feathered that pass to a streaking McDavid, setting the table for another audacious highlight-reel finish by the superstar centre.

Keith then assisted on Evan Bouchard's power-play blast that tied it at three before the Oilers scored twice in the third to head home all even with Game 3 set for Sunday at Rogers Place.

But his cool, under-the-radar approach to the defensive zone was equally important after the Flames had their way with the Oilers for long stretches of a Game 1 that saw Calgary build leads of 3-0, 5-1 and 6-2. Edmonton broke the puck out much better Friday, with Keith playing a big role in relieving pressure with a smart, measured approach.

"I can't say enough about Duncs," Woodcroft said. "His resume is Hall of Fame-worthy. He'll be there one day, but in terms of his ability to pass on his experiences to our group, can't say enough."

Hyman said apart from the contributions between whistles, Keith was tabbed to help with the nerves of a talented group that's stumbled under past bright lights, including a stunning first-round sweep last spring at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets.

"He's a guy that was brought in to calm the group in times when things aren't going well," Hyman said. "A big voice in that locker room at settling us down.

"He's got a lot to give."

Both on and off the ice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2022.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Sask. Roughriders fans express concern over players strike

    Football season is around the corner, and some Saskatchewan Roughriders fans are wondering what's next. On Sunday, seven teams in the Canadian Football League, including the Roughriders, did not take to the field at Griffiths Stadium for the start of training camp. This comes after a contract dispute between the CFL and the players association where they could not settle on a collective agreement. Some fans of Rider nation are not happy with the situation and hope a deal can be made so they can

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the Raptors' center of the future?

    The Toronto Raptors have seemingly committed to small ball, meaning they need a versatile forward who can guard on the perimeter, compete against bigger centers, hit threes and run in transition. Precious Achiuwa is aiming to be that guy. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss Achiuwa's growth in his sophomore season and what he should add to his game during the offseason. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • Not much wind and a lot of Will as Zalatoris leads at PGA

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The wind finally relented Friday in the PGA Championship. Will Zalatoris never did. From the fairway or the rough, Zalatoris kept hitting the golf ball on the button at Southern Hills and took advantage of gentler conditions late in the afternoon for a 4-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile. The weekend will include Tiger Woods in his second straight major, a remarkable achievement in its own right. Playing on a battered right leg from his car crash

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • ‘Alan Wake Remastered’ is coming to Nintendo Switch

    Remedy Entertainment is bringing a lot of updates for their popular game ‘Alan Wake Remastered’. What are they?

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL