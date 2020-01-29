Oilers' Kassian lightens rhetoric ahead of rematch with Flames

Nearly three weeks after the brouhaha that signaled the Battle of Alberta is working back to its nasty heyday, Zack Kassian and the Edmonton Oilers have their chance to exact a pound of flesh when the Calgary Flames come calling on Wednesday.

Kassian, who was assessed a two-game suspension for his attack on Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk after being on the receiving end of two checks he felt were predatory when they last met, is eligible to return for the next instalment in the rivalry.

After Kassian was suspended following the Jan. 11 clash, he said, "He messed with the wrong guy, and I don't think he realizes that we are in the same division and (I) have a great memory."

On the eve of the upcoming encounter, though, Kassian appeared to have softened his stance -- at least outwardly, although it could be because league director of officiating Stephen Walkom and department of player safety boss George Parros will be on hand in Edmonton.

"This isn't the '80s where we're just going to line brawl," Kassian said Tuesday. "It's going to be a hard-fought game, and it's going to be an intense game, but we have to play between the lines. Both teams are going to preach that. It's about the two points. That's the way we're going to stick it to them."

Kassian added: "I did what I had to do, and now I'm moving forward. I got punishment. Honestly, I don't even look at this as a really big deal. I didn't mind the hits. I think they were a little offside, but he's a passionate guy and he hit me, and I just thought what I did was right, too."

For his part, Tkachuk didn't appear unsettled about what may happen in Edmonton when asked about it in the aftermath of his team's 5-4 shootout loss to the visiting St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

"I haven't really thought about what (Wednesday is) gonna bring yet," Tkachuk said. "I just want to go over this one now and make some improvements. It was the first game back (from the long break), and it was a little choppy at times."

The Flames lead the Oilers by one point in the standings -- Edmonton has two games in hand -- but Calgary can't be caught worrying about any shenanigans having dropped three of four games (1-2-1).

"It's always fun playing those guys," Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau said. "It's a pretty big divisional game."

The Oilers are also receiving a much-needed boost. Defenseman Matt Benning is set to play Wednesday after missing 20 games due to a concussion. He was recalled Monday from a conditioning loan to AHL Bakersfield. An Alberta clash is a whale of a game to mark a return.

"I love this. Brings you back to playoffs," Benning said. "Guys are coming after you and you're going after guys, but we just have to keep our emotions in check. You grew up playing hockey for games like this."

While the Wednesday contest will be Edmonton's first game after the break, the Flames could benefit from their Tuesday game, as it allowed them to get in the swing of things.

"There was a bit of rust, but you expect that coming off an eight-day break," Calgary interim coach Geoff Ward said. "There was a lot of good things we can take from the game, too."

--Field Level Media