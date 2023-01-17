Oilers forward Evander Kane set to return from LTIR against Kraken

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane off long-term injured reserve ahead of their Tuesday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken.

Kane had been sidelined since sustaining a lacerated wrist in a Nov. 8 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kane has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season.

His return gives the Oilers' top-six forward group a significant boost as Edmonton looks to lock down a playoff berth over the second half of the NHL season.

The Oilers offence has been firing on all cylinders of late, outscoring the opposition 17-6 over a three-game winning streak heading into Tuesday night.

The Oilers also announced that forward Kailer Yamamoto and defenceman Ryan Murray have been placed on long-term injured reserve.

Yamamoto has been out since last Wednesday with an undisclosed injury while Murray has been out since Nov. 21 with a back injury.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press