Oilers forward Colby Cave dies at 25

Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning. He was 25.

"It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning," Cave's family said in a statement. "I (Emily, Colby's wife) and both our families are in shock and know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time."

Cave was placed in a medically-induced coma Tuesday after undergoing surgery to remove a colloid cyst from his brain.

In a statement, the Oilers said, "On behalf of the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and the Bakersfield Condors, we wanted to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of teammate Colby Cave after his passing earlier this morning. Colby was a terrific teammate with great character, admired and liked everywhere he played.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Emily, his family and friends at this very difficult time."

Bruins president Cam Neely released a statement saying, "On behalf of the entire Bruins organization I want to extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to Colby's family. As an undrafted free agent from Saskatchewan, Colby chose the Bruins and once he came to our organization, he seized the opportunity and showed on and off the ice that he was a special hockey player and person. He was, and always will be a Bruin, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to follow him."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on the passing of Cave.

"The National Hockey League family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Colby Cave, whose life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game. Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream with both the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins organizations. An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches. More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Emily, their families and Colby's countless friends throughout the hockey world."

Oilers general manager Ken Holland described Cave to Sportsnet's Mark Spector on Tuesday.

"Colby is a great kid. He's a battler, a competitor and he's respectful of people of the game," Holland said. "When we had to tell him to go down to the American League, he was disappointed but he was never down. He took it like a pro, went down there, played hard and we called him back up a few times.

"He's a true battler."

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid told reporters Thursday that he was devastated to hear Cave was in a medically-induced coma.

"I just think Colby is such a strong guy. He's a good Saskatchewan boy so he's as tough as they come," McDavid said. "I'm sure he's been so well-liked in any room he's been in because he's such a good guy."

Flames forward Austin Czarnik, who played four seasons with Cave in the Bruins' system, shared his memories on Twitter.

Rest In Peace caver, always enjoyed our time together. Was a pleasure and honor to play with you. You always had a positive mindset and could light a room with your smile and laugh. Praying for your family — Austin Czarnik (@ACzarnik7) April 11, 2020

During his four-year NHL career, Cave tallied nine points in 67 games. Over the course of five American Hockey League seasons, he posted 138 points in 283 games.