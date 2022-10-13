Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period.

Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance.

Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference.

Money from the fine will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the season's first Battle of Alberta on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press