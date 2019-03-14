Oilers' Connor McDavid hits 100 points for third straight season

Connor McDavid cannot be stopped.

The Oilers captain and fourth-year center reached 100 points for the third time in his career Wednesday as he recorded his second assist of the night against the Devils.

Captain Connor has points for the third consecutive season! #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 14, 2019

According to TSN, McDavid is just the fifth player in NHL history to record at least three seasons of 100 or more points by age 22. He joins Wayne Gretzky (five from 1979-84), Dale Hawerchuk (four from 1981-86), Mario Lemieux (four from 1984-88) and Sidney Crosby (four from 2005-10) as the select players to do so.

McDavid also became the 19th player in league history to reach 100 points in three or more consecutive seasons. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (three times from 2007-08 to 2009-10) is the only active player to accomplish that feat.

The Devils spoiled McDavid's milestone with a 6-3 victory over the Oilers.



