Oilers' Connor McDavid diagnosed with COVID-19

EDMONTON, ALBERTA - AUGUST 07: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates through center ice in the first period of Game Four of the Western Conference Qualification Round against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place on August 07, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday night that their captain and arguably the most talented hockey player on the planet, Connor McDavid, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

McDavid has been at his home and in self-isolation since receiving the positive diagnosis, and is “feeling well” while experiencing only mild symptoms. In the time being he will continue to adhere to health protocols.

There were a handful of positive tests across the player population in the lead-up to the NHL’s return to play, which included McDavid’s teammate, Caleb Jones, who was one of the few players to speak openly about receiving a diagnosis.

However, once the players, coaches, and staffs entered the bubble, the NHL did not collect a single positive test, and were able to safely complete the 2019-20 season by crowning the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The NHL will continue its offseason with the NHL Draft and the start of free agency later this week. It’s unclear when the 2020-21 season will officially begin as the league continues to weigh its options and monitor the complete public health picture before setting an official timetable for another restart.

